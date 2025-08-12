What did you think of Not Quite Dead Yet?

I’m new to Holly Jackson, but I really like her style – I’ve never read a book like this before, where you’re trying to solve your own murder! Quite early on, you’re thrown straight into it and it’s quite terrifying, and it’s emotional all the way through. It gripped me from the start, so you get right in there and know the character straightaway.

Did you have any favourite characters?

I liked that Jet was sarcastic and strong, but I also liked her vulnerability and the fact that you don’t really know how she’s going to react in a situation! And I thought Jet and Billy’s relationship was really lovely. There were quite a few characters in there that I really didn’t like, but then that also made it interesting, with things you don’t expect, which actually does make it a better read.

What about the final twist?

I couldn’t believe it! When the book finishes, it does leave you quite shocked and a bit unsettled. The Ristorante Pepperoni-Salame pizza was a perfect pairing, because with the salami and the pepperoni, it is intense, it is delicious, which is perfect for an intense thriller to read along with it.

Who would you recommend this book to?

I’m definitely going to be recommending her work to my daughter – also fans of Holly Jackson who want to take a step into adult fiction, because I think this is definitely the next step upwards from young adult fiction.

