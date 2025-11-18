❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Beatles Anthology exclusive behind the scenes with Jools Holland as remastered series with new episode arrives
Three decades after the Fab Four’s history was chronicled in Anthology, there’s now an extra chapter. Theirs is a long and winding road – but an endlessly compelling one.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad