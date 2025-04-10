The Archers writer Tim Stimpson has adapted the story from Catherine Miller's novel of the same name, which gives particular attention to the character of Peggy Woolley (née Archer), who was a major part of the show for seven decades.

The character was portrayed by late actor June Spencer, who passed away last year aged 105, making this a celebration of her contribution as well as a commemoration of the landmark VE Day anniversary.

Producer Kim Greengrass said: "Victory at Ambridge is a heartfelt tribute to resilience, community, and the triumphs and tribulations of everyday life during World War II.

June Spencer played Peggy Woolley in The Archers. BBC/Amelia Troubridge

"This special prequel takes listeners on a thrilling, wartime adventure, and gives Archers fans a unique glimpse into the hidden history which shaped modern-day Ambridge."

Victory at Ambridge will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4, with episode 1 premiering at 3pm on Sunday 4th May and episode 2 airing at the same time the following week.

Alternatively, both parts will be available to stream on BBC Sounds from 4th May.

The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "At Brookfield Farm, Dan and Doris Archer (Timothy Bentinck and Felicity Finch) worry about their eldest son Jack’s pregnant wife, Peggy (Emerald O’Hanrahan), stuck in bomb-stricken London, whilst Jack is away at war.

"Is inviting her to live with them in Ambridge the right thing to do? And how will a city girl like Peggy cope with life in the sticks?

"The Brookfield land girl, Wanda Lafromboise (Madeleine Leslay), is embracing rural life, especially when dashing RAF officer and war hero Max Gilpin (Angus Stobie) arrives in the village.

"Bob Little (Ryan Kelly), publican at The Bull, is mired in grief at the death of his son in action and offers a home to Roza (Susie Riddell), a Polish refugee. Local scoundrel Walter Gabriel (Nick Barber) makes sure that there is a thriving black market."

It concludes: "And at Lower Loxley, which has been requisitioned as a care home for wounded RAF officers, Pamela Pargetter (also played by Susie Riddell) struggles to keep up with the ever-changing plans of her easily-led son, Gerald (also played by Nick Barber)."

