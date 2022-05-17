The BBC Radio 1 DJ announced in October that she was receiving treatment for bowel cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, with her first show back at the station being nominated for the ARIA.

Adele Roberts became the latest broadcaster to take home the Radio Times Moment of the Year Award at this month's Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs) for speaking about her bowel cancer diagnosis.

You can now watch Roberts' winning speech below:

In the clip that was nominated, Roberts opened up about taking time off following her diagnosis and having the tumour removed, before encouraging Radio 1 listeners to get medically checked, thanking the NHS and campaigning to normalise stomas.

Roberts was announced as the winner on 3rd May at London's Adelphi Theatre, beating nine other nominees.

In her acceptance speech, Roberts thanked everyone who voted as well as her peers in the industry who had got her through "some really tough times".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's a privilege to be on this journey, it allows me to understand what a lot of our listeners are going through," she said.

"I think it's brought me closer to our listeners and it's started conversations that I never would have had and it's given me the language to explain what it's like to be on chemotherapy and go through cancer and have a stoma."

This year's ceremony saw the likes of Dave Berry, Annie Mac and Emma Barnett take home gold awards, while Hits Radio was the winner of UK Station of the Year.

Find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

You can read Radio Times magazine's exclusive interview with Adele Roberts in this week's issue. Subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.