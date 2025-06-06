How to stream Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show and watch live

The news of their final-ever live show was announced back in February by Iommi and Sharon Osbourne, the manager and wife of the iconic frontman, at Villa Park.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy said in a new statement. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love? Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Alongside the metal veterans, the line-up will also feature other icons in the scene, including thrash metal legends Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, and a host of metal heavyweights, including Pantera, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Halestorm and recent Grammy-winners Gojira.

Ozzy Osbourne. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Disturbed’s David Draiman, Guns N’ Roses’s Duff McKagan, Anthrax’s Frank Bello, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Sammy Hagar, Papa V Perpetua of Ghost, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Slash will also be in attendance at the event.

The show will raise money for charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice – a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Ozzy – who is living with Parkinson's disease and has suffered various health issues in recent years – last appeared on stage during halftime of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills back in 2022.

But rumours of a reunion show from the metal pioneers have been rife in recent years.

In 2024, Sharon said that Ozzy was planning "two more shows to say goodbye" before he fully retires.

“He won’t tour again, but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye’,” she told journalist Jane Moore (via Music News).

Sharon continued: “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy.”

Wondering whether you can watch the show live if you haven't got tickets? Read on for everything you need to know.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to stream Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show and watch live

Fans will be able to watch Back to the Beginning via live stream.

Tickets will go on sale from 3pm BST on Friday 6th June.

Buy live stream tickets for Back to the Beginning

If you're after more live music in 2025, here's how to get Beyoncé UK tour tickets, Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets, and AC/DC tickets.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.