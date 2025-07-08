In an all-out rock celebration held at Villa Park, dozens of musicians put on the show of a lifetime to a 40,000-strong audience to bid the heavy metal legends goodbye.

It ended with a set by Black Sabbath, with founding members Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward performing together for the first time since 2005 – and for the final time after almost 60 years as a band.

Sharing photos of the event afterwards, Ozzy shared that one of the artists was someone that, until that point, he had never crossed paths with: Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Posting a picture of him shaking Axl’s hand on Instagram, Osbourne wrote: “My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman.”

Another picture showed Axl and Slash – the guitarist for Guns N' Roses – posing alongside Ozzy, kneeling down next to the singer’s throne.

Black Sabbath announced at the beginning of this year that the band will be bowing out with this final show – in light of Osbourne's ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne has not been able to perform properly in the years since, with planned tours being cancelled before they could start.

Osbourne said the show would bring him "back where he was born" to say goodbye to his performing career, appearing on an appropriately bat-covered throne as he sang.

Hosted by actor Jason Momoa and directed by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Back to the Beginning proved to be a metal celebration to end all metal celebrations.

Acts took to the stage for performances of up to four songs, with supergroup bands made up of a mixture of artists performed covers of Osbourne and Black Sabbath tracks.

Artists included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Anthrax, Tool, Gojira, Jack Black, Yungblud, Ronnie Wood and Billy Corgan performing small sets.

Ozzy Osbourne, pictured at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Axl later posted his own tribute to Osbourne, writing on a post on X: "Wow!! What an EVENT!! Extremely overwhelming!! Really great crowd!! Was very emotional for everyone.

"MET OZZY!! (Crazy we’d never met b4!!) He was really great!! Was great to meet Sabbath!!"

"Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch [Ozzy’s] struggles," he added. "While at the same time everyone was rooting for him n’ massively respecting the challenges he took on n’ HE DID IT!!!!

"Was great to meet Ozzy’s family n’ see friends n’ peeps in all bands n’ the business. A HUGE THANK YOU again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath n’ all the fans for having us!!"

Money raised from the show will be divided equally between charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice – a children’s hospice supported by Aston Villa.

