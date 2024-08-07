Taylor Swift leads MTV VMAs 2024 nominations but faces tough competition
Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem and Ariana Grande also received nods.
Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV VMAs 2024 with 10 nods in the competition, including eight for Fortnight, her collaboration with Post Malone.
Fortnight has also been nominated for the coveted Video of the Year award, a prize Swift has won for the last two years running, and picked up four times overall. If she wins again she will become the only artist ever to three-peat and win five times in the category.
The hit singer is also in the running for Artist of the Year, but faces competition from Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Eminem and SZA.
Following closely behind Swift with nine nominations is Post Malone, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter have bagged 6 each.
Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are next, with 5 nods apiece, followed by LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims, who each received 4 nods.
This year’s nominee list includes 29 first-time contenders, including Carpenter and Swims, Benson Boone, Tyla, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Chappell Roan, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monét.
The VMAs will air live from UBS Arena on 10th September at 8pm ET/PT, and will be based in the New York venue for the first time after taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the last two years.
MTV VMAs 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – LUNCH – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – Island
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – Lose Control – Warner Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars – Night Street Records, Inc / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – Goddess – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake feat Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph feat Jelly Roll – Wild Ones – Columbia Records
Jung Kook feat Latto – Seven – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Post Malone feat Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
BEST POP
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Drake feat Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
GloRilla – Yeah Glo! – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – fukumean – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott feat Playboi Carti – FE!N– Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – Lifeline – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
Muni Long – Made For Me – Def Jam
SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Tyla – Water – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good – mega / gamma
Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things – Night Street Records, Inc / Warner Records
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit
Hozier – Too Sweet – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – Friendly Fire – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live) – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – Legendary – Island
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records
Green Day – Dilemma – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – Human – 2024 Roxie Records Inc under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – MONACO – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G – MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – LALA – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – BELLAKEO – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería – Sony Music US Latin
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr feat Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – City Boys – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown feat Davido & Lojay – Sensational – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – Love Me JeJe – Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – Water – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Pheelz – Ruin – mega / gamma
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook feat Latto – Seven – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co / RCA Records
NCT Dream – Smoothie – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – Super Shy – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – LALALALA – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – if only you knew – FAE grp
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best For Me – Twenty Nine Music Group
RAYE – Genesis – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – In Your Love – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx – Von dutch – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – Illusion – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – Houdini – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA – Rockstar” – Lloud Co / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – Greedy – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – Rush – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – the boy is mine – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – Selfish – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – get him back! – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – 360 – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA – Rockstar – Lloyd Co / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right? – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift feat Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
