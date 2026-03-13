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The Wheel of Time and Young Sherlock favourite confirms new role in "gritty, visceral and darkly funny" take on historical icon
The new audio drama is “a bold, unexpected re-telling of Dick Turpin unlike anything you’ve heard before", producer Lizzie Worsdell teased.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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