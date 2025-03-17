His stint at the annual festival will be part of his Love, Light and Song UK tour, which will start in Lancashire on 3rd July, before moving to Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff, ending at BST Hyde Park.

Supporting acts for his BST appearance are yet to be announced.

Tickets for the event launch at 10am on Friday (21st March), with Amex pre-sale tickets available now. You can find more information on how to get tickets here.

Stevie Wonder. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The legendary R&B and Soul crooner has been breaking records since the age of 12, when he became the youngest artist to ever achieve a number one with Fingertips Part 2.

Across his career, he has had 49 Top 40 singles, 32 Number Ones, and sold over 100 million albums, becoming known for his smooth vocals, romantic tunes and feel-good melodies.

He’s also earned 25 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Songs in the Key Of Life, arguably his most influential album to date, is now held in America’s National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.

The star has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the NAACP Hall of Fame.

He also continues to be a major influence for social and political change, helping spearhead Martin Luther King Day as a US national holiday.

Wonder has taken to BST’s stage twice before, and joins this year’s headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

