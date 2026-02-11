Britney Spears has reportedly sold the rights to her entire music catalogue.

The pop star is said to have sold her music rights to independent publisher Primary Wave on 30th December, TMZ reported on Tuesday, citing new legal documents.

The deal includes the rights to iconic hits such as ...Baby One More Time, Toxic, Oops!... I Did It Again, (You Drive Me) Crazy, Womanizer, I’m a Slave 4 U, I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman, Lucky and more.

The exact amount that Spears sold her music rights for are currently unknown, but the publication said it was a “landmark deal”.

High-profile artists such as Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen and Shakira have also sold their catalogues in recent years in lucrative deals.

In 2023, Bieber sold his share of the rights to his music to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200m (£162m), while Springsteen sold his entire song catalogue to Sony in 2021 for $500m (£375m).

Spears is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Since her debut in 1999, the singer has released nine studio albums, many of which have gone on to achieve multi-platinum status.

But her status as global pop icon for nearly two decades led to intense scrutiny of her personal life and struggles.

The star spent nearly 14 years under a conservatorship before a judge ordered its dissolution in November 2021.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears wrote about how the conservatorship shaped her life, from decisions about her finances and career, to personal matters such as diet and birth control, and claimed it “stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child”.

