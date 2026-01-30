Ad

  • Winter Olympics 2026

    Sport

    Higher, faster, stronger - together. Nations gather in Italy as athletes strive for their best on the biggest global stage for winter sports. The world is watching - and cheering.
  • Finding Harmony: A King's Vision

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    PG

    Kate Winslet narrates a documentary portrait of King Charles III, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision provides intimate insight into His Majesty's passionate quest to reunite humanity with nature. Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet narrates this journey through The King's Foundation's vital work.
  • Silver Haze

    2023

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Drama starring Vicky Knight and Esmé Creed-Miles. Franky, a hospital nurse, meets and starts dating Florence, who has been admitted following an attempted suicide. Franky, who suffers various troubles and traumas in her own life, finds escape and comfort as she bonds with Florence's family, but the romance between the young women is far from smooth sailing.
  • Amanda & Alan's Greek Job

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a derelict property on the Greek island of Corfu, intending the finished home to be sold with the proceeds going to charity. While working on the project, the duo embrace the indigenous culture, make new friends and throw themselves into local life
  • Death in Paradise Season 15

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    DI Mervin Wilson tackles new mysteries on Saint Marie, while struggling to find his place on the island. Meanwhile, a newly uncovered family connection brings its own challenges.
  • Arctic Circle Season 4

    Crime/detective

    Nina Kautsalo's latest investigation links a mysterious mass death at a retirement home with an astronomical event that last occurred 2000 years ago. In Finnish with English subtitles.
  • Under Salt Marsh

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    A teacher who was a detective makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a cold case. Crime drama, starring Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall
  • CrowdScience

    Documentary and factual

    Questions about life, Earth and the universe are presented to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge
