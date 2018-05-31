These are the 8 acts in Britain’s Got Talent’s Friday semi-final

From the crooners to the singing vicar who went viral, these are the final semi-finalists taking to the stage live on Friday's BGT

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s fifth and final semi-final have been revealed, and include the likes of Father Ray Kelly, comedian Mandy Muden and singers The Ratpackers.

Here’s the full list of all 8 acts who are taking to the stage in Friday night’s last semi-final of the week:

Demille & Mouneke (formerly The Ratpackers)

Bring It North

Sarah Llwellyn

Micky P Kerr

Giang Brothers

Lexie and Christopher

Mandy Muden

Father Ray Kelly

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV