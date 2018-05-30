Divorce drama The Split will return to BBC1 for a second series

Hopefully those loose ends will be tied up

The Split will be back for a second series, the BBC has confirmed.

Series one of screenwriter Abi Morgan’s divorce drama starred Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Annabel Scholey.

It told the story of the Defoes – a family of high-flying female divorce lawyers whose lives are turned upside down by the re-appearance of their estranged father, Oscar (Anthony Head) – but ended with a number of questions left unanswered.