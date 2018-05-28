Accessibility Links

Britain's Got Talent reveals brand new voting twist for live shows

Britain’s Got Talent reveals brand new voting twist for live shows

The BGT judges are going to have far more power this year

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

There’s going to be a big change in how the voting works on Britain’s Got Talent this year.

In the live semi-finals for previous series, viewers have voted for their favourite acts and the two performers with the most votes have then gone through to the live grand final.

But this year, the decision as to who will make it to the final won’t just be resting with viewers.

The act who receives the most viewer votes will still automatically be going through to the live final.

However, when the acts who placed second and third with viewers are revealed, it will then be down to judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to pick which of these performers they want in the BGT final.

Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford, comedian Lost Voice Guy and choir The D-Day Darlings are amongst the first acts who will be vying for votes on BGT’s first live-semi-final on Monday 28th May.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June

