How to be on Love Island 2018

How to be on Love Island 2018

Better get grafting!

Love Island is returning soon for its fourth series on ITV2.

The smash-hit reality TV show engulfed our summers last year, and now you have the chance to be in the villa yourself!

Applications for Love Island 2018 are now OPEN, and here’s everything you need to know:

How do I apply for Love Island 2018?

We’re waiting patiently like Chris sat in the dark for the fourth series to begin.

And if you fancy actually being in the villa rather than just watching from ‘the outside’, we have good news! Casting is now open for series four of Love Island.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

The official application form is right here, and as long as you’re aged 18 or over and don’t mind the whole British public seeing you in swim shorts or a bikini for seven weeks, you could be one of the chosen few selected for the next series.

And the good news is you have until July 14th 2018 – well into the new series – to apply.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer

