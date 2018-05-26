Accessibility Links

Meet the 8 acts performing live on Britain’s Got Talent’s first semi-final

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst Monday's semi-finalists

Britain's Got Talent - Lost Voice Guy

The eight acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent‘s first semi-final of the series have been revealed.

Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst the performers who will be vying for viewers’ votes when fans get to have their say for the first time.

Here is the full list of eight semi-finalists performing live on Monday 25th May:

Lifford Shillingford – Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer

Lifford Shillingford

Lost Voice Guy

Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson on Britain's Got Talent

The D-Day Darlings

Britain's Got Talent The D-Day Darlings

Ellie and Jeki

Britain's Got Talent Ellie and Jeki

Shameer Rayes

Shameer Rayes on Britain's Got Talent

Cali Swing

Britain's Got Talent Cali Swing

Maddox

Britain's Got Talent Maddox
Britain’s Got Talent goes live on Monday 25th May at 7.30pm on ITV

