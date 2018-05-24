Accessibility Links

Will Smith to perform official FIFA World Cup single Live It Up

The Hollywood star and Wild Wild West singer has teamed up with Diplo and Nicky Jam for the official song

will smith

We’re going straight – to – the World World Cup with Will Smith.

It’s been confirmed that the Hollywood film star and Fresh Prince legend has recorded the official single for the FIFA World Cup 2018, with the song set to be released on Friday 25th May.

He’s joined forces with US singer Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi for the track called Live It Up, which they will all perform in Moscow on 15 July ahead of the World Cup final.

The track, which has been produced by Diplo, will also be releasing its video on 7th June.

In a statement, Will said: “It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic.

“Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance.”

The actor has previously had hits with Wild Wild West, Men in Black and Miami.

Will has certainly been busy of late – he’s also been filming the live-action remake of Aladdin as well as Netflix film Bright.

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

