Everything you need to know about the new BBC2 series presented by First Dates' beloved maître d' Fred Sirieix

First Dates’ beloved maître d’ and resident charmer Fred Sirieix is back with a new series for BBC2, in which budding restauranteurs bid for investment for their madcap and occasionally brilliant ideas.

Sirieix presents, while the chefs must prove their concepts to a series of high-profile investors from the restaurant world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Million Pound Menu.

When is Million Pound Menu on TV?

Million Pound Menu is at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC2.

What’s the show about?

The mash-up of MasterChef and Dragons’ Den sees chefs with new ideas for a restaurant bid for financial backing. They have three days to prove their concept, after which there’s a tense, hour-long wait to see if any investor has taken the bait.

The entrepreneurs’ ideas range from the humble to the zany. Ewan needs £100,000 to take his fish burgers from a street-food van to a sit-down restaurant, an idea that piques the interest of the former CEO of Pizza Express.

Meanwhile young chef Ruth and sommelier Emily hope to impress the backers with their concept of an all-British fine dining experience, where every product is sourced in the British Isles – meaning no coffee and no black pepper for a start – for which they’re seeking £600,000.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.