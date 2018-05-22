Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Gatiss are back as Sherlock and Mycroft as ‘intercepted transmission’ hints that a new game is on…

Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Gatiss are back as Sherlock and Mycroft as ‘intercepted transmission’ hints that a new game is on…

And another message from Gatiss and Steven Moffat provides further clues...

Intercepted transmission between Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes

An “intercepted transmission” between Whitehall grandee Mycroft Holmes and his consulting detective brother Sherlock hints that the British government is considering enlisting the help of members of the public in a mysterious project.

Advertisement

Along with the usual sarcastic brotherly badinage, Mycroft tells Sherlock that “certain cells of the network have gone rather quiet… We are simply short of minds – no amount of quiet recruitment can compensate for our sheer dearth of numbers – we shall have to recruit… publicly…”

“Recruit… real people?” asks Sherlock, aghast. “Mycroft, you know you can’t trust them, they’re into all sorts of strange things – high protein yoghurts, photographs of food, voting.”

“Yes, but at least they’re replaceable,” says Mycroft.

Exactly what this secret mission might entail remains to be scene but we suspect it has something to do with another duo, a certain Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and a video message they posted recently announcing a new Sherlock adventure to celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day (today, 22nd May).

The pair are at pains to point out that it’s “not a new episode” of Sherlock, “and not a new series, and not a film” but it is “an actual new adventure – a proper one, involving the people that you’d expect to be involved in a Sherlock adventure…”

And, quite possibly, you.

Watch the message below for further details, then head over to www.thegameisnow.com to register your interest.

Advertisement

The game is on…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Sherlock

Intercepted transmission between Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Did you spot the clues and references in the new Sherlock special pictures?

127763

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss challenge fans to solve live Sherlock case on Twitter

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch fans have noticed something fascinating about the way he puts on a coat

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more