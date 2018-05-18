Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Philomena Cunk is bringing out an encyclopedia covering “the entirety of human knowledge”

Philomena Cunk is bringing out an encyclopedia covering “the entirety of human knowledge”

The comedy character is ready to make her contribution to the world of Christmas gift books

15081038-low_res-cunk-on-britain

If you love asking questions like “what did people do before evolution?” and “what is clocks?” and “what shall I get for Christmas?”, Philomena Cunk may be able to help you with all three.

Advertisement

Diane Morgan’s comedy character has now acquired so much knowledge from her many investigations and high-profile interviews that she’s launching her own encyclopedia.

Cunk on Everything: The Philomena Cunk Encyclopedia will be released in November 2018, just in time for Christmas, according to The Bookseller.

Philomena Cunk first starred in Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, where she had her “Moments of Wonder”. She was so popular that she soon landed her own shows, such as Cunk on Shakespeare, Cunk on Christmas, and Cunk on Britain.

Morgan has co-authored the title with the help of Brooker, as well as Joel Morris and Jason Hazeley – the team behind the Ladybird Books for Grown-Ups series.

The Christmas gift book will apparently cover the “entirety of human knowledge”.

Editorial director Kate Hewson told the publication that Cunk was “a voice of reason and sanity, who cuts through all the superfluous ‘facts’ and ‘information’ to get to the heart of these complex topics.”

Advertisement

Cunk commented: “This book is great because it covers everything in existence apart from the 95% of stuff not worth bothering with.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Cunk on Shakespeare

15081038-low_res-cunk-on-britain
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

RT Shootshoot week 14 NEALE HAYNES, TL

Diane Morgan: “Philomena Cunk is who I’d love to be if I had the balls”

(Youtube screengrab 2016 wipe, TL)

Charlie Brooker cancels his 2017 Wipe

138826.355d925d-ac6b-439f-b832-469899b25ac6

BBC reveals details of new five-part Philomena Cunk series Cunk on Britain

Best TV 2018 (Sky, Channel 4, BBC, EH)

The best TV shows of 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more