“Watch this space”: Tom Ellis on a possible Lucifer series four

The actor spoke to Newsnight about Fox's decision to axe Lucifer after three seasons – and why a fourth could still happen

Tom Ellis has hinted that Lucifer might not be over after all.

Fans of the US sci-fi series were devastated when it was announced that Fox had axed the show after three series, launching a campaign with the hashtags #SaveLucifer and a plea to rival networks to #PickUpLucifer.

Speaking on BBC2’s Newsnight, Ellis – who plays the title role in the drama – said: “I was a bit crushed when we heard the news and I didn’t really know what to do with it, and then when the news broke I was absolutely bowled over by the response.

“It’s kind of encouraged not only myself but the people who make this show to try and find a home for it because it feels such a shame that so many people feel so upset that it’s finished so abruptly,” he said.

Although he said it was “easy” for people to aim their frustration at the network, he thanked Fox for making the show for three years. “It just obviously didn’t make sense for them to continue doing it for whatever reason,” he said. “But unfortunately the people who get left out in that equation is the fans.”

He was then asked by presenter Emily Maitlis whether he thought a platform such as Netflix would step in to save the show. “Listen, I’m not in a place to talk about conversations that are or are not happening,” said Ellis. “All I know is that a conversation has been sparked by this and we are trying to find a place. I think the obvious place would be somewhere like that.

“Those are potentially exciting places,” he added. “But who knows. Watch this space, is all I can say.”

Lucifer fans have no doubt be buoyed by the fact that despite being cancelled by Fox, Andy Samberg comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine was almost immediately picked up by NBC.