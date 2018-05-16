‘I don’t need to watch the real royal wedding now’ – The Windsors Royal Wedding Special goes down a storm on Channel 4

The satire returned for a one-off special to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special has set the bar pretty high in terms of entertainment value ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials this Saturday.

Advertisement

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated sitcom dedicated an hour-long episode to events leading up to the big day, including the all-important stag night planning, Prince Charles’ visit to America to meet Markle’s mother Doria, and Princess Beatrice’s search for a plus-one for the wedding.

Its satire was so spot-on that some viewers have decided it’s the only Royal Wedding coverage they need to see…

Watching #TheWindsors I really don't think I need to watch the Royal Wedding now. Love the way Wills talks. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 15, 2018

#TheWindsors wedding special on C4 right now! What an absolute treat. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 15, 2018

Beatrice & Eugenie in this show give me absolute life! I want them to have their own spin off #TheWindsors — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) May 15, 2018

The only wedding special I’m interested in watching is #TheWindsors… pic.twitter.com/aQuQQMry2y — Tree Fiddy Kay (@fiddy_kay) May 15, 2018

Can’t get over the way they say Pippa! “Puppa” 😂 #TheWindsors — Kayla Chantel (@MsKaylaChantel) May 15, 2018

#TheWindsors should provide alternative commentary for the wedding on Saturday… would be hilarious. Lol — Milena♿ZP (@ZMilenaP) May 15, 2018

Viewers very much enjoyed ‘Jeremy Corbyn’s’ cameo, too…

Princess Beatrice and Jeremy Corbyn on #TheWindsors. Just fabulous. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 15, 2018

CORBYN: "She's a grown woman!"

CHARLES: "Well, you're a grown woman's front bottom!"#TheWindsors — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 15, 2018

I can't contain my sheer love for this programme. Princess Beatrice has just fallen in love with Jeremy Corbyn #TheWindsors — Alia Middleton (@MiddletonAlia) May 15, 2018

"I am jeremy corbyn leader of the Labour party " "You are much better looking in real life" "Thats BBC bias for you"#TheWindsors — Fanxxxxtastic-Trada (@Fanxxxxtastic) May 15, 2018

Advertisement

Catch up on The Windsors Royal Wedding Special on All 4.