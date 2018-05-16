BBC reveals all female line-up of writers and stars for new women’s history drama series

Jodie Comer and Romola Garai are among the cast of Snatches: Moments From 100 Years Of Women's Lives

BBC4 has announced a new women’s history drama series that will have an all-female set of writers and stars.

Advertisement

Snatches: Moments From 100 Years Of Women’s Lives is a series of eight 15-minute monologues to mark a century of suffrage in the UK, each “inspired by women who have spoken out, challenged the status quo or made a stand – often at great personal cost”.

The cast includes Doctor Foster star Jodie Comer and Atonement’s Romola Garai, as well as Corinne Skinner-Carter (EastEnders), Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones), Liv Hill (Three Girls), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Black Mirror) and Antonia Thomas (Misfits).

Snatches is curated by Royal Court Artistic Director, Vicky Featherstone, and is written by some of the UK’s most celebrated female writers, including Bafta-winning Abi Morgan (The Hour, The Split), Zinnie Harris (Spooks) and Tanika Gupta (Anita And Me).

Emerging female writers EV Crowe, Theresa Ikoko, Charlene James, Vicky Jones and Rachel De-Lahay will also be penning monologues.

Garai will star in a film called Compliance, written by Morgan, about an actress’s experience meeting a producer.

Comer will appear in a short by Vicky Jones (the co-creator and writer of Fleabag) as a 1960s secretary called Linda who starts to explore her sexuality.

Featherstone said: “The Royal Court is delighted to be teaming up with BBC4 to bring eight untold stories about ordinary women who do the extraordinary, to our screens.

“The wonderful range of writers, actors and film-makers involved, represent only the tip of the iceberg of talent, provocation and idea. We have come quite a long way in 100 years, but these pieces explode with the proof that we still have a lot further to go.”

Advertisement

Filming begins in London this month and Snatches: Moments From 100 Years Of Women’s Lives is scheduled to air on BBC4 this summer as a central part of the BBC’s Hear Her season, marking the anniversary of women’s suffrage.