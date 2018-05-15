Champions League 2018 final live TV coverage: how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid

How to watch the match for free on YouTube and on BT Sport, even if you're not a subscriber

Can Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool defy the odds and prevent the rampant Real Madrid from winning an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title?

Premier League Golden Boot winner Mo Salah will be looking to prove he belongs on the big stage alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who is within touching distance of a fifth career Champions League final win that would take him above Lionel Messi’s four trophies with Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will go into the match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev as favourites, but Liverpool’s recent form (they edged out giant-slayers Roma in the semis) suggests they are well able to hurt the Spaniards.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How can I watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online?

The match is showing in the UK on BT Sport 2 – but BT are also offering a FREE live stream on YouTube for non-subscribers.

If you fancy watching it on the telly, find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday 2nd May, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.