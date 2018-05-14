Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
UK Eurovision star SuRie on the bruises left by her stage invader and her determination to finish the song

UK Eurovision star SuRie on the bruises left by her stage invader and her determination to finish the song

The star opened up about her traumatic Eurovision performance on ITV's This Morning

Screen Shot 2018-05-14 at 13.32.34

The UK’s Eurovision entry SuRie has opened up about her experience with the stage invader who interrupted her performance at the Eurovision 2018 final on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Speaking to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday morning, SuRie said she had left the stage bruised, but that she had become more determined than ever to finish the song after the invader had been apprehended by security.

“There are a couple of bruises from where I was holding the mic but I’m ok,” she said. “My shoulder where he came in as well.”

“There wasn’t any time to feel fear,” she said. “He was suddenly there, security were on him as quick as he was on me. He got the mic, for a few seconds that was out of my hands but the song was still going, the backing vocalists were still singing, the crowd were still chanting.”

As she regained her bearings, she said, she knew exactly what she had to do: “I turned back, saw the mic on the floor and I thought, ‘well that’s mine, I’ll finish the song’.”

And while the recovery didn’t manage to garner her any extra votes, you have to admire her determination.

“You can see that in my eyes, for the last part of the song, you can see that determination to finish the song. The lyrics took on a new meaning, ‘Hold your head up, don’t give up!’ The crowd, the surge from them, that’s my lasting memory of this.”

Advertisement

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about This Morning

Screen Shot 2018-05-14 at 13.32.34
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Israel's Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision 2018

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

BAFTA Television Awards 2018 – as it happened

Eurovision 2018 most memorable moments

The most memorable moments of Eurovision 2018

A man take the stage to interrupt singer SuRie of United Kingdom performs during the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on May 12, 2018. ( Photo by Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto via Getty Images, HF)

UK Eurovision entry SuRie breaks silence over stage invader

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more