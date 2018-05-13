Steven Knight wants to make a Peaky Blinders movie “between series”

The Peaky Blinders creator also says he will produce three more series of the Bafta-winning drama starring Cillian Murphy

The creator of Peaky Blinders has revealed he wants to do three more series of the show and a movie.

Advertisement

Speaking after winning a Bafta for Best Drama Series, Steven Knight said: “My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars, so I always wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in 1939.”

When asked whether this meant the show, which stars Cillian Murphy, would continue for three more series, Knight replied “yes”, but it is unclear whether those three would include the forthcoming fifth series.

There has long been talk of a Peaky Blinders movie, and Knight confirmed that he wants to make a film while the series is still running. “A movie would be great,” he said. “But I don’t want to do it at the end, maybe between series.”

Knight teased that series five, which is expected in 2019, will have “a lot of big faces in it”.

Advertisement

After Al Capone was name-dropped in the series four finale, many fans have been speculating as to whether he could appear as a character on Peaky Blinders, however Knight ruled this out, saying: “There’s not going to be any Al Capone. There really isn’t.”