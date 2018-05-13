Bafta TV Awards: who are the favourites?

The Crown looks likely to scoop some major prizes – but could Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway win the entertainment gong?

In the world of TV, the British Academy Television Awards are as big as it gets. The great and the good of the telly world are set to vie for the industry’s most prestigious prizes in a star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, but who looks set to take home the top awards?

Line of Duty has the most nominations – scoring a total of four – with The Crown and Three Girls not far behind, landing three apiece. But as we know, the shortlist doesn’t always dictate who wins big on the night.

So as we wait for the winners to be announced, here’s a look at the betting odds across the major categories, according to Ladbrokes…

Best Drama

Favourite: The Crown (8/11)

Best Entertainment Programme

Favourite: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (8/11)

Best Actor

Favourite: Sean Bean (evens)

Best Actress

Favourite: Claire Foy (8/11)

Best Supporting Actor

Favourite: Adrian Dunbar (5/4)

Best Supporting Actress

Favourite: Vanessa Kirby (11/8)

Best Entertainment Performance

Favourite: Sandi Toksvig (6/4)

Best Soap and Continuing Drama

Favourite: Emmerdale (evens)

Best International Show

Favourite: The Handmaid’s Tale (1/2)