Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Bafta TV Awards: who are the favourites?

Bafta TV Awards: who are the favourites?

The Crown looks likely to scoop some major prizes – but could Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway win the entertainment gong?

Bafta favourites, Netflix and ITV, SL

In the world of TV, the British Academy Television Awards are as big as it gets. The great and the good of the telly world are set to vie for the industry’s most prestigious prizes in a star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, but who looks set to take home the top awards?

Advertisement

Line of Duty has the most nominations – scoring a total of four – with The Crown and Three Girls not far behind, landing three apiece. But as we know, the shortlist doesn’t always dictate who wins big on the night.

Follow all the Bafta TV Awards action as it happens – on stage and behind-the-scenes – with RadioTimes.com’s LIVE BLOG

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

So as we wait for the winners to be announced, here’s a look at the betting odds across the major categories, according to Ladbrokes…

Best Drama

Favourite: The Crown (8/11)

Best Entertainment Programme 

Favourite: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (8/11)

Best Actor

Favourite: Sean Bean (evens)

Best Actress

Favourite: Claire Foy (8/11)

Best Supporting Actor

Favourite: Adrian Dunbar (5/4)

Best Supporting Actress

Favourite: Vanessa Kirby (11/8)

Best Entertainment Performance

Favourite: Sandi Toksvig (6/4)

Best Soap and Continuing Drama

Favourite: Emmerdale (evens)

Best International Show

Advertisement

Favourite: The Handmaid’s Tale (1/2)

Tags

All about British Academy Television Awards

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

BAFTA Television Awards 2018 – as it happens

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: winners in full

BROADCHURCH_EP

“There’s snobbery at work here”: Bafta TV keeps snubbing popular dramas like Broadchurch and Doctor Foster

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

What time are the Bafta TV Awards on BBC1? Who’s hosting, and who’s nominated?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more