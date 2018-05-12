Who is the UK’s Eurovision 2018 entry SuRie?

Meet the singer who'll fly the flag for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in May

UK singer SuRie has been making waves across Europe since she was confirmed as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

The singer was crowned the winner of Eurovision You Decide on BBC2, and will now go on to fly the flag for the United Kingdom at the Grand Final with her track, Storm, in Portugal this Saturday 12th May.

Who is the UK’s Eurovision singer SuRie?

SuRie (real name Susanna Marie) began writing songs when she was just 12 years old and has performed for the likes of HRH Prince Charles in iconic British venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and St. Paul’s Cathedral and at venues all around the world, including St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

The Royal Academy of Music graduate has held residencies in Jazz lounges throughout London and performed backing vocals for artists like Chris Martin and Will Young.

Where have we seen SuRie before?

SuRie is no stranger to the Eurovision stage, having appeared on it twice before.

She appeared as a backing singer for Belgium’s Loic Nottet during the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015.

And she was the musical director for Blanche’s City Lights, the Belgian entry at Eurovision 2017.

How was SuRie selected to represent the UK?

Six acts – including singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, Liam Tamne and girl band Goldstone – competed for the chance to represent the United Kingdom.

They all had to perform their Eurovision tracks live on the You Decide stage, where hosts Mel Giedroyc and Mans Zelmerlow oversaw proceedings.

A trio of panelists – Rylan Clark-Neal, Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and McFly’s Tom Fletcher – offered their creative guidance but the decision was ultimately left in the hands of 8 industry experts and the viewing public, who were asked to take part in a live vote to select this year’s winning entry.

What is the UK’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

The UK’s Eurovision 2018 song is called Storm and it’s written by Nicole Blair, Gil Lewis and Sean Hargreaves.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018