Who are Italy’s Eurovision 2018 entries Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro?

Everything you need to know about the Italian singer songwriters collaborating for the first time

Since ending their 14-year Eurovision exile in 2011, Italy have twice come close to winning the competition – coming second in 2011 and achieving a third place finish in 2015.

Advertisement

This time round they clearly have their sights set on doing even better, and have recruited one of the country’s most successful songwriters, Ermal Meta, to help achieve that goal.

Ermal will take to the stage alongside fellow singer-songwriter Fabrizio Moro. Here’s everything you need to know about the pair…

Who are Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro?

Teaming up with Ermal is Fabrizio Moro (real name Fabrizio Mobrici) another popular Italian recording artist.

Fabrizio had a number one hit back in 2007 with his song Pensa, has released eight studio albums – two of which have been certified gold – and has frequently performed to sold out crowds.

By pairing two big names together, Italy will no doubt be expecting big things – but can they live up to their reputation?

<section><h2>Eurovision 2018: MEET THE ENTRIES</h2> <p></p> <p><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-acts-entries-songs-country-contestants/" target="_blank">Find out about all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest</a></p></section><section><h2>UK</h2> <p></p> <h2>﻿<a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/uk-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about SuRie</a> </h2></section><section><h3>Cyprus</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-cyprus-entry-song-contestant-eleni-foureira/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eleni Foureira</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ireland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/ireland-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ryan O'Shaughnessy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Finland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-finlands-eurovision-2018-entry-and-x-factor-finalist-saara-aalto/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Saara Aalto</a></h2></section><section><h3>Israel</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-israel-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Netta</a></h2></section><section><h3>Estonia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-estonias-eurovision-2018-entry-elina-nechayeva-and-how-was-her-dress-created/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Elina Nechayeva</a></h2></section><section><h3>Portugal</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/eurovision-2018-portugal-entry-song-contestant-claudia-pascoal/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cláudia Pascoal</a></h2></section><section><h3>Germany</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-germany-entry-contestant-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Michael Shulte</a></h2></section><section><h3>France</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-frances-eurovision-2018-entry-madame-monsieur/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Madame Monsieur</a></h2></section><section><h3>Italy</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-italy-entry-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro</a></h2></section><section><h3>Spain</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-spains-kissing-eurovision-2018-couple-alfred-and-amaia/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Amaia y Alfred</a></h2></section><section><h3>Austria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-austria-entry-song-cesar-sampson-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cesár Sampson</a></h2></section><section><h3>Lithuania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-lithuania-entry-song-ieva-zasimauskaite-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ieva Zasimauskaite</a></h2></section><section><h3>Czech Republic</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-czech-republics-eurovision-2018-entry-mikolas-josef/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mikolas Josef</a></h2></section><section><h3>Bulgaria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-the-bulgarias-eurovision-2018-entry-equinox/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about EQUINOX</a></h2></section><section><h3>Albania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-albania-entry-song-eugent-bushpepa/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eugent Bushpepa</a></h2></section>

What is Italy’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Non Mi Avete Fatto Niente was composed by Ermal, Fabrizio and a third Italian singer-songwriter, Andrea Febo.

The title’s English translation is You Did Not Do Anything To Me, and its subject matter is far more serious than you might expect from a Eurovision entry – with lyrics relating to war and terrorism across Europe and the Middle East.

The song has already been released as the lead single from both of the singers’ latest albums, and has been a number one hit in Italy. Will it prove as popular with the rest of Europe?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018