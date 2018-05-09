Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 entry and X Factor finalist Saara Aalto?

There's a familiar face heading to Portugal for Finland – will she have the X Factor on the Eurovision stage?

She may have come second on The X Factor UK back in 2014 but Finland’s Eurovision entry, Saara Aalto, has her sights firmly set on first place the Song Contest grand final in Lisbon, Portugal.

Will she have better luck on the European stage?

Meet Saara Alto (all over again)…

Who is Saara Aalto?

Singer, songwriter and voiceover actress Saara was born and raised in Finland, where she has established herself as quite the star.

She narrowly missed out on singing for Finland in the Eurovision song contest twice (in 2011 and 2016), plus she came second on her home country’s version of The Voice. She’s also released several albums and – brace yourself – she’s done voice work for Pokémon.

However, for many fans this will all mean nothing compared to her biggest work: playing Anna in the Finnish dub of Frozen. Here she is singing Let It Go in FIFTEEN languages.

When was Saara Aalto on The X Factor UK?

Aalto auditioned for the X Factor in 2016 and blew away the judges with her heartfelt cover of Sia’s Chandelier. In particular, Nicole Scherzinger was very impressed, saying “my arse wants to clap for you”.

She sailed through to Boot Camp but was knocked out of the competition during the Six Chair Challenge when Sharon Osbourne failed to select her. However, Nicole Scherzinger chose her as Osbourne’s Wildcard act and Aalto made it through Judges’ Houses to the live shows.

After a series of stunning performances, the Finnish singer found herself in the Grand Final, where she got the chance to duet with Adam Lambert on a Queen classic.

However, victory wasn’t to be. Matt Terry took the X Factor 2016 crown instead.

What is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Finland’s Eurovision song is called Monsters and is taken from Aalto’s debut international debut album. She co-wrote the track with Joy Deb, Linnea Deb and Ki Fitzgerald.

What will Finland’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Aalto has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for her technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Finland fare in the semi-finals?

Saara stunned the audience at Tuesday’s semis by performing while upside-down in a wheel. She will be participating in Saturdays final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018