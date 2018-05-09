Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Nadiya Hussain quits The Big Family Cooking Showdown after just one series

Nadiya Hussain quits The Big Family Cooking Showdown after just one series

The Bake Off winner is focusing on her own show – Nadiya's Family Favourites – which will debut on BBC2 later this year

13796859-low_res-nadiyas-british-food-adventure

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is leaving the BBC’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown after just one series to start her own show.

Advertisement

The baker’s eight-part series, Nadiya’s Family Favourites, will launch on BBC2 later this year. She told the Mirror that the decision was born out of her desire to get back to cooking.

“I really enjoyed presenting, but I’m now focusing on getting back to my own love of cook­ing for my new series, and looking forward to other exciting projects,” she said. “I wish the team the very best.”

Hussain fronted the The Big Family Cooking Showdown – which pits families against one another in the kitchen – last summer alongside fellow presenter Zoe Ball and judges Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager. It served as a the BBC’s replacement for The Great British Break Off, airing in its former slot of Tuesday at 8pm.

The BBC has recommissioned the show for a second series with an overhauled line-up. Locatelli, Shrager and Ball will not reprise their roles – instead they will be replaced by Angelica Bell and chef Tommy Banks who will both run the show and judge the competition. The 14-episode series will air in an earlier time slot of 7pm.

Advertisement

“The new timeslot and changes to the format means we will be welcoming a new team, Angelica and Tommy, to take the helm,” said BBC2 controller Patrick Holland. “I’d like to thank Zoe, Nadiya, Giorgio and Rosemary for their great work on series one.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Big Family Cooking Showdown

13796859-low_res-nadiyas-british-food-adventure
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Netflix)

Clay’s on the edge and Bryce is in the dock in 13 Reasons Why season 2’s first full trailer

Dylan Minette as Clay Jensen (Netflix, JG)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 2

Getty Images: Photographer Samir Hussein, JG)

The best royal TV specials marking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Brooke, Genderquake (Channel 4, EH)

Huge prejudice exists within the LGBTQ+ community says Genderquake housemate

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more