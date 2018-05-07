Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw clash in dramatic first trailer for A Very English Scandal

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw clash in dramatic first trailer for A Very English Scandal

The BBC drama tells the story of Jeremy Thorpe, who was accused of conspiracy to murder his former lover

14337742-low_res-a-very-english-scandal

Watching the trailer for Russell T Davies’ A Very English Scandal, it seems extraordinary that this is based on real events.

Advertisement

And yet, it is: the BBC drama tells the remarkable true story of the 70s Jeremy Thorpe affair – and the first British politician ever to stand trial for murder.

This first trailer reveals a tale of seduction, power and paranoia.

It stars Hugh Grant as Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, who went on trial at the Old Bailey for conspiracy to murder his lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw). We also get our first glimpses of Jason Watkins as Emlyn Hooson and Alex Jennings as Peter Bessell.

“He was heaven,” says Thorpe, as we see the MP meet and fall for young Scott. But this illicit romance soon becomes a troublesome secret. It is a secret which must be covered up at any cost…

Advertisement

A Very English Scandal will air on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about A Very English Scandal

14337742-low_res-a-very-english-scandal
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jeremy Thorpe and Hugh Grant

The real history behind A Very English Scandal and the Jeremy Thorpe affair

(Radio Times/FC)

First look: New images of Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe in BBC1 drama A Very English Scandal

Star Alba August in Netflix's new Danish original series The Rain (Netflix, JG)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Torchwood Believe image

Where are the cast of Torchwood now?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more