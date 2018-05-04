Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Big Bang Theory: Here’s your adorable first look at Sheldon and Amy’s wedding

Big Bang Theory: Here’s your adorable first look at Sheldon and Amy’s wedding

And #Shamy scrub up seriously well

The Big Bang Theory - Series 09 Episode 11 The Opening Night Excitation Characters names Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. Sky pics, TL

Although Sheldon may say it’s just Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Carbon Dioxide, love is definitely in the air on The Big Bang Theory.

Advertisement

Everyone’s favourite neurotic physicist is getting married to Amy – and now we’ve seen the pair in their wedding outfits.

A new photo posted by Entertainment Weekly shows the on-screen couple, played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, at the altar for the sitcom’s season 11 finale. And the two behind standing alongside them? That’s American Horror Story’s Kathy Bates and magician Teller, who play Amy’s parents.

But however adorable they look, it may not be the simplest wedding. “There are still some roadblocks in the way,”  Big Bang executive producer Steve Holland told EW. “Hopefully fun ones in ways that you’re not going to expect.”

Alongside the roadblocks we’re also expecting some standout guest stars. As well as Sheldon’s mother Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) and brother (Jerry O’Connell) we’ll see Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, make an appearance.

Kathy Bates and recurring guest star Wil Wheaton are also due to appear in the episode, which airs on 10th May in the US and a week later on E4 in the UK.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4

Tags

All about The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory - Series 09 Episode 11 The Opening Night Excitation Characters names Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. Sky pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Mayim Bialik reveals first-look at Amy’s dress and Sheldon’s socks ahead of Big Bang wedding

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 20: "The Gates Excitation" - Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Penny gets the opportunity to host Bill Gates at work when his company wants to partner with her pharmaceutical company. Also, Leonard, Koothrappali, and Wolowitz do everything in their power to meet him, while Sheldon thinks he is the victim of an April Fools prank, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, March 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images) TL

CBS pulls The Big Bang Theory star’s new show, replaces it with repeats of The Big Bang Theory

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Big Bang Theory star shares sneak peek of Sheldon and Amy’s wedding rehearsal

Miayim Balik in The Big Bang Theory and Mark Hamill (Getty, HF)

Mark Hamill’s Big Bang Theory cameo broke star Miayim Balik

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more