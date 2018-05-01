Where are the cast of Torchwood now?

Captain Jack and co haven't been on our screens in years, but their real-life counterparts have been very busy indeed...

When Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood first landed on TV screens in 2006, it’s safe to say it made quite the impact

The Torchwood team – including John Barrowman, Eve Miles, Gareth David Lloyd, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori and Indira Varma – thrilled viewers with their alien hunting adventures across four series, before bowing out (on the screen, at least) in 2011.

The show continued on in audiobook and drama form, but we’ve never seen the gang back together on TV – despite overwhelming demand from fans for a return.

So what have Captain Jack Harkness, Gwen Cooper, Ianto Jones, Owen Harper and Toshiko Sato been up to? Let’s find out.