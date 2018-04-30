People Just Do Nothing to end after five series

The fifth and final series of the Bafta-winning mockumentary will also air on BBC2 for the first time

MC Grindah and his crew are finally taking Kurupt FM off the airwaves as People Just Do Nothing is set to end after five series.

Advertisement

The final series of the Bafta-winning mockumentary, which follows a group of man-children running a pirate radio station in Brentford, will premiere on BBC2 alongside its usual home on BBC3.

In the six new episodes, we’ll see DJ Steves have a run-in with the police while Chabuddy G gets a job and an insatiable girlfriend. Meanwhile, Kurupt FM is under threat and Miche and Grindah have been rocked by news that the council are knocking down their building to make way for luxury flats.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: “The love for this show is immense and we want to see them off in style, but aren’t expecting Kurupt FM to be any more respectable on Two.”

People Just Do Nothing began as a YouTube series, and after being picked up by BBC3 went on to win a Bafta in 2017 for best scripted comedy. It is created and performed by Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp and Asim Chaudhry.

We might not be seeing the friends appear on our screens together after series five, but Chaudhry has a role in new Channel 4 comedy High and Dry, beginning on Friday 4th May.

Lily Brazier, who also stars in People Just Do Nothing as Grindah’s dim girlfriend Miche, is the creator and star of a new BBC3 series called Wannabe which is now available online.

Advertisement

An air date for People Just Do Nothing series five is yet to be announced.