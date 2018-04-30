Accessibility Links

Is The West Wing on Netflix?

What's the best place to watch the hit US political drama?

The cast of the first season of the west wing

US politics makes for tense, gripping TV. Oscar winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin knew this when he created the political drama The West Wing which went on to win multiple awards across its seven series.

The show revolves around the exploits of the White House staff led by communications director Rob Lowe and the press secretary played by Oscar winner Allison Janney as they navigate the tumultuous landscape of US politics.

Famous for changing the format of the TV drama by luring a-list talent and writers, The West Wing gave birth to a whole new era of shows and included storylines that mirrored real world political events and global issues.

The West Wing’s dialogue, characters and energy has influenced some of modern TV’s best shows from Netflix’s House of Cards to the HBO hit Game of Thrones.

In politically charged times such as these, what better time to settle into the walk-and-talk, whip smart dialogue of The West Wing.

The West Wing isn’t currently available on Netflix in the UK but can be found on DVD, Blu Ray and digital platforms iTunes and Amazon now.

