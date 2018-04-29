Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Now boarding… Love Island trailer teases new series

Now boarding… Love Island trailer teases new series

Pack your bags, summer is nearly here!

Love Island's Chris and Kem

Are you ready to have your summer ruled by a strict daily 9pm viewing schedule? Brace yourselves, because Love Island’s return is not far off.

Advertisement

The ITV2 reality show – which became essential viewing last summer – is gearing up for its new series, and to whet our appetites a second teaser has been released.

The brief snippet of footage shows the international departure boards at an airport showcasing some seriously exotic locations. But soon, all flights are redirected to the one destination we’ll all care about come summer – Love Island.

“We are now inviting passengers to crack on at gate number four,” the intercom announces.

Advertisement

We’re already readying our sunnies, sun lotion and personalised water bottles. Summer can’t come soon enough.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island's Chris and Kem
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

107895

Exclusive Love Island 2018 set to be longest series EVER as ITV2 plans Mallorca return

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Better get grafting – Love Island is coming to Netflix

144494.750002f4-8006-426b-a620-d39638731efb

How to apply for Love Island 2018: everything you need to know about joining the cast of series 4

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more