The Keith and Paddy Picture Show celebrity cast: who’s guest-starring in Dirty Dancing?

This week, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show is taking on Pretty Woman – the hit 1990 romantic comedy starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon are playing Edward Lewis and Vivian Ward. Here’s a preview:

The comedians are again joined by an all-star cast – read on to find out who’s starring in the episode this week:

Philip Glenister – Stuckey

Philip Glenister plays Stuckey, Edward’s lawyer and the film’s main antagonist. Glenister became a household name playing foul-mouthed Gene Hunt in BBC drama Life on Mars and its sequel Ashes to Ashes. Prior to this, the 55-year-old had roles in Minder, Drop the Dead Donkey, Heartbeat, Silent Witness and Solider Soldier. More recently Philip has played Quinn in Sky1 series Mad Dogs, Mr Gunn in BBC comedy Big School, Reverend Anderson in spooky US drama Outcast and Mal Pemberton in Sky’s comedy drama Living the Dream. His brother Robert is also a successful actor.

Louise Redknapp – Kit

Kit is Vivian’s friend and flatmate.

As one fourth of Eternal, Louise Redknapp broke records when the band became the first UK girl group to sell over a million copies of their 1995 album Always & Forever. However, Louise then decided to leave the group and went on to have a successful solo career with singles including Naked and Woman In Me.

In 2016, Louise was partnered with Kevin Clifton on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing where she reached the final. Following her success on the show, Louise has returned to live performing. She married footballer Jamie Redknapp in 1998 but the pair were granted a divorce in December 2017.

Speaking about playing Kit, the 43-year-old said: “I loved the fact I can dress up, and I loved the character and to work alongside both Keith and Paddy was hilarious,” and said her funniest moment while filming was “watching Keith trying to get on a pair of thigh high PVC boots in a pair of mittens.”

Amanda Holden – Shop assistant 1

Best known for judging Britain’s Got Talent, actress and presenter Amanda Holden first found fame as a contestant on Blind Date back in 1991. Roles in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek and Kiss Me Kate followed in the 90s with Amanda going on to land roles as Mia in Cutting It, the lead of Alice in sitcom Mad About Alice and as Sarah Trevanion alongside Stephen Tompkinson in ITV safari drama Wild at Heart.

More recently 47-year-old Amanda took the role of Miss Pentangle in CBBC series The Worst Witch as well as being a stand-in host on This Morning. She also fronted her own series on W called I’ve Got Something to Tell You. In The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, she plays one of the snooty shop assistants and said that “[Keith and Paddy] were open to improvisation and we basically could do what we liked. We had a really good laugh that afternoon!”

Tracy-Ann Oberman – Shop assistant 2

Comedian Tracy-Ann Oberman is still best-remembered for playing Chrissie Watts in EastEnders between 2004 and 2005, but the writer and actress has lent her comedy chops to Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London, Pramface and Siblings as well as starring in dramas Father Brown and Waterloo Road. Most recently, she popped up on Tracey Ullman’s BBC1 sketch shows in 2017.

Speaking about her role in The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, Tracy-Ann said: “Amanda and I are such great friends and have worked together so much now that we can improvise and make each other laugh very easily.” As for her favourite moment? “Getting smacked in the face by a pig’s carcass that Keith was hauling around in the scene.”

Ainsley Harriott

The celebrity chef is best-known for presenting madcap BBC culinary show Ready Steady Cook as well as Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook. Harriott is no stranger to reality TV either, having taken part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 where he was partnered with Natalie Lowe and finished twelfth. Earlier this year, he also participated in the second series of ITV’s The Real Full Monty.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show airs Saturday 28th April at 9.20pm on ITV