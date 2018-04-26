Accessibility Links

When is Harold Shipman: Doctor Death on TV?

Everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary about the infamous serial killer

LONDON - JANUARY 13: (UNDATED FILE PHOTO) Dr Harold Shipman is pictured in this undated Greater Manchester Police file photo. Shipman was found hanging dead in his cell on January 13, 2004, the day before his 58th birthday. Shipman, nicknamed "Dr. Death" after his horrific killing spree came to light, was convicted in 2000 of murdering 15 of his patients and sentenced to life in prison. (Photo by Greater Manchester Police via Getty Images)

Harold Shipman is considered Britain’s most prolific serial killer. Dubbed ‘Doctor Death.’ This new ITV documentary offers new insight into the case through unprecedented access to those involved as well as case materials.

What time is Harold Shipman: Doctor Death on TV?

Harold Shipman: Doctor Death is set to premier on ITV at 9:00pm on Thursday 26 April.

The one-off documentary isn’t the first time that ITV has explored the Shipman case as they had previously released a dramatisation of the events with the same name.

What is Harold Shipman: Doctor Death about?

The ITV documentary focuses on the case of Harold Shipman, a doctor who was convicted of poisoning his own patients.

Doctor Death will focus on the case and subsequent investigation that saw Shipman convicted of 15 counts of murder and one count of forgery.

A part of the documentary is testimony from the Greater Manchester Police detectives in charge with investigating Shipman’s actions who detail the gruelling process of exhuming the bodies and the impact the case had on their local community.

On the 20th anniversary of his arrest, ITV are using footage showing his interrogation and interviews with the victims’ relatives to show how Shipman deceived a community and preyed on those most at risk.

