Meet the rural daters taking part in Love in the Countryside

From a dashing dairy farmer to a Yorkshire vet, get the lowdown on who's appearing in series one of BBC2's new dating show

Ever dream of escaping the 9 to 5 rat race? Meet eight rural romantics who all seem to live the idyllic country life – the only problem being they have no-one to share it with.

Advertisement

BBC2’s new dating show Love in the Countryside, presented by farmer’s daughter and Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, aims to help lonely members of the agricultural community find their soulmates, setting them up on a series of blind dates.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new stars of Love in the Countryside.

Ed

Age: 25

Occupation: Dairy and arable farmer

Location: Lancashire

Advertisement

He says: “I have wined and dined girls in the past. I have probably been an awful boyfriend over the last couple of years because I was busy with other stuff and my head was elsewhere. I would like to think I would be generous and caring.