The Good Karma Hospital series three confirmed

The sun-drenched drama will return to ITV in 2019

The Good Karma Hospital will return for a third series, ITV has announced.

Sunday night’s series two finale ended on an emotional cliffhanger as Dr Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) told Dr Gabriel Varma (James Krishna Floyd) that she needed to work some things out – and asked him to wait for her. What does the future hold for their relationship? And will Ruby forge a relationship with her long-lost father?

Thankfully Dan Sefton’s heartwarming drama, which also stars Amanda Redman and Neil Morrissey, will return to ITV in 2019.

Six more episodes have been commissioned and filming is set to begin in August.

Executive producer Lucy Bedford said in a statement, “The commission of a third series is testament to the hard work of our incredible cast and talented writers, led by Dan Sefton.

“The colourful characters and life-affirming stories continue to strike a chord with the audience and we are so excited to be bringing everyone another series of this wonderful drama.”

ITV’s Senior Drama Commissioner Victoria Fea added: “We’re delighted to be returning to The Good Karma Hospital for a third series. Writer Dan Sefton has created emotionally engaging storylines and a community of intriguing characters that we all instantly care about.

“We’re grateful to the cast for bringing them to life and to the production team who film in the most glorious sun-drenched location!”

