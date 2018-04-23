Accessibility Links

“Send for Simon McCoy” – viewers desperately hope BBC newsreader will be back for royal baby coverage

Viewers are hoping the sarcastic BBC newsreader will be on hand for the royal birth

The Duchess of Cambridge has gone into the early stages of labour for her third child, and viewers think there is only one newsreader suitably qualified to cover the story.

Advertisement

The BBC’s Simon McCoy has become an internet sensation with his characteristically dry responses to royal baby news.

In October, he announced the Duchess’ April due date. “Now, bearing in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I’m not sure how much news this really is,” he said on air.

The BBC correspondant added: “But anyway it’s April so clear your diaries, get the time booked off because that’s what I’m doing.”

However, viewers are hoping that McCoy did not in fact book an April holiday, but will be on hand to deliver the coverage of the birth.

“Can’t wait for the Royal Baby meme to be enhanced,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Hope the BBC deploy for Royal Baby coverage. He was so excited last time,” another user said.

In July 203, the wait for the birth of Prince George appeared to take its toll on McCoy, as he delivered a distinctly lacklustre news update.

Advertisement

Standing outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital, McCoy said of the repeat broadcasts: “Well plenty more to come from here of course, none of it news, because that will come from Buckingham Palace. But that won’t stop us. We’ll see you later.”

On the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, crowds of people gather to pay their respects, and to lay flowers, pictures and messages at the memorial to her on 31st August 2017 at Kensington Palace in London, United Kingdom. BBC correspondent and newsreader Simon McCoy reports from the scene. Diana, Princess of Wales became known as the People's Princess following her tragic death, and now as in 1997, thousands of royalists, and mourners came to her royal residence in remembrance. (Getty/FC)
