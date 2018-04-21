David Walliams criticises Strictly Come Dancing over same sex couple debate

The Britain's Got Talent judge said he doesn't know why Strictly doesn't allow same sex couples

David Walliams has waded into the debate over same sex couples dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent, two men called David and Javier take to the stage and audition with an energetic and high-octane salsa dance routine.

After the performance, judge Walliams commented: “I loved it. It just shows there’s nothing funny about two men dancing together. I don’t know why the show on the BBC doesn’t have two men dancing together, because it’s fantastic.”

Amanda Holden then added to his sentiment, saying: “I know, I’ve said it a million times.”

The debate became a major talking point ahead of the 2017 series when contestant Rev. Richard Coles revealed that he had a “discussion” with the BBC about having a male partner before he signed up, although comedian Susan Calman said she was “absolutely not disappointed” that she would not be paired with a woman.

Craig Revel-Horwood then said he thought it likely that the show would feature same-sex couples by 2018.

“I hope so, I really hope so,” the veteran judge told ITV’s Lorraine. “In the world of competition there are same-sex couples that do it as well so there is no reason why that can’t happen. It’s just I guess the Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year and I think it’ll probably happen next year.”

Advertisement

But the BBC didn’t sound quite so sure. “Strictly has chosen the traditional format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition,” a statement from the broadcaster said.