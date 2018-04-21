Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he shared Star Trek spoilers with the late Stephen Hawking

The star told Graham Norton that he spilled the beans after a few margaritas

Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, and told the host that he had once let Star Trek spoilers slip to the late Stephen Hawking.

When pressed by Norton about being “loose-lipped” about the plot of the 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness, in which he starred alongside Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Cumberbatch admitted that he had told only person.

“One person who I thought deserved to know,” he said, “was Stephen Hawking. We were into our third margarita I think- and I decided to tell him, and he, literally, apart from the agents who told me the news and the people who employed me, were the only people who were supposed to know. So, I told him.”

He added that, as far as he knows, Hawking had not shared the spoilers with anyone else. Check out a clip from The Graham Norton Show below.

Cumberbatch, who appeared on Friday night’s show alongside Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman, Matt LeBlanc and Maxine Peake, is no stranger to keeping massive movie secrets under lock-and-key. He politely declined to answer any of Norton’s questions about the hotly anticipated Marvel blockbuster Avengers Infinity War.

The Graham Norton Show airs Fridays on BBC1