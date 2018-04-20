Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
When is The Queen’s Birthday Party on TV? Who is performing?

When is The Queen’s Birthday Party on TV? Who is performing?

Her Majesty is turning 92 – and a whole host of stars are lined up to help her celebrate

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)

Did you enjoy watching the Queen chat to David Attenborough about trees?

Advertisement

Then you’re in luck, as there’s a royal extravaganza planned for her forthcoming birthday. This year Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II turns 92, and to mark the occasion the BBC is hosting The Queen’s Birthday Party, with a celebrity line-up and several members of the royal family set to attend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrations, including how and when to watch.

How and when can I watch The Queen’s Birthday Party?

You can watch The Queen’s Birthday Party live on BBC1 on Saturday 21st April from 8pm to 9.40pm. You can also listen to the show during those times on Radio 2.

Highlights of the concert will also be broadcast on BBC World Service English.

Who’s hosting the show?

The BBC has announced that Zoe Ball, whose recent mammoth bike ride in aid of Sport Relief was televised in Zoe’s Hardest Road Home, will present The Queen’s Birthday Party.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the concert, Zoe Ball said: “I’m ridiculously excited to be presenting what must surely be the best birthday party ever! Tune in live to BBC1 or Radio 2 for performances from a stellar line up, with a fantastic mix of songs we’re loving now, songs from classic musicals and swing favourites – there’s absolutely something for everyone. I can’t wait!”

“We’ll make sure Her Majesty has a fantastic 92nd birthday and enjoys this ultimate celebration of music in her honour,” Ball added.

Where will The Queen’s Birthday Party take place?

The event will be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, and several acts will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Steve Sidwell.

Ticket details for the event can be found on the Royal Albert Hall website.

Is the Queen attending?

Yes, her Majesty will be there – as will “many members” of the Royal Family.

Who’s performing?

Musicians Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Alfie Boe and 16-year-old Donel Mangenahave from The Voice UK have all joined the event’s lineup, in what’s set to be a star-studded evening.

There’ll also be a range of performances from artists from across the Commonwealth, in addition to a series of songs that will reflect the different decades of Her Majesty’s reign, ranging from hits from her alleged favourite muscial, Oklahoma!, to performances by Craig David and Shawn Mendes.

You can find a full list of the performers here:

Sir Tom Jones
Kylie Minogue
Craig David
Anne Marie
Shawn Mendes
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Sting
Shaggy
Laura Mvula
Jamie Cullum
The Voice contestant Donel Mangena
Helen George
Alfie Boe
Luke Evans
Tom Chambers
The George Formby Society
The Dhol Foundation led by Johnny Kaisi

Advertisement

Many of the acts will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Tags

All about The Queen's Birthday Party

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITN Productions THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET Monday 16th April 2018 on ITV Pictured: Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace This unique, landmark documentary follows Her Majesty the Queen and an ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests, spanning the 52 countries of the Commonwealth. This project, called the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy, brings together Her MajestyÕs deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees. At the heart of the film is a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer. In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranges from climate change, to conkers and birthday gifts. The film follows members of the Royal Family involved so far in making the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy a reality, including Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean, and Prince William and his family in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest. (c) ITN Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com ITV, TL

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the Queen and David Attenborough talking about trees

Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Sir David Attenborough - (C) - - Photographer: -

David Attenborough says it’s a “great compliment” as species of plankton is named after Blue Planet

Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (ITV, EH)

The Queen’s Green Planet director describes what it was like working with two “kindred spirits”

The Queen's Green Planet (ITV, EH)

How the Queen is putting politicians to shame with her Commonwealth Canopy project

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more