The Missing’s Tchéky Karyo to star with Andrea Riseborough in new Sky series ZeroZeroZero

The drama – which focuses on Mexican drug cartels – is from the team behind Gomorrah and Suburra

Sky has announced original series ZeroZeroZero, a new drama about the underworld drug trade in Mexico from Suburra and Gomorra director Stefano Sollima.

The eight-episode drama, which is set to star Black Mirror’s Andrea Riseborough and The Missing’s Tchéky Karyo, is based on Gomorra author Roberto Saviano’s novel of the same name about the global economic and political implications of the cocaine trade.

Filming on the production, which will be shot across six countries in six languages, has begun in New Orleans. The series will delve into the world of Mexican drug cartels, corruption and organised crime in Italy, as two worlds meet to battle it out for domination in the cocaine trade.

“In the globalised world, markets, production and consumption, even different lifestyles, are all interconnected, thanks to the continuous flow of trade that bring tons of goods to billions of people,” Sollima says.

“In ZeroZeroZero we want to tell the story of just one of these goods: probably the most universally distributed, widely consumed and, above all, most profitable. And we are going to do it by following a container ship and its load from its point of departure in Mexico to its final destination in Calabria, describing how the international trafficking of this special commodity is affecting the market, the world economy and even our lives. This special good is cocaine, and its journey is our own.”

Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Harold Torres (El Chapo), Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria), Francesco Colella (Made in Italy, Feather) and Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) will also star.