Where is the real haunted house in True Horror?

Everything you need to know about the location of Hellfire Farm, as shown in the C4 docudrama

Channel 4’s True Horror is scary. Seriously scary. The first episode tells the story of the Rich family’s battle with a seemingly supernatural spirit, one that plagued their home and lives for years. They witnessed disembodied footsteps in the night, a mysterious cloaked figure looming over their and a library hiding streams of satanic symbols.

But where exactly is the haunted house that Bill and Liz Rich lived in?

Where is Hellfire Farm?

Hellfire Farm, known as Heol Fanog, is located in the Brecon Beacons national park in south Wales. The house itself is located next to Cilwhybert Motte in Sir Powys.

Is Hellfire Farm a true story?

Although nobody has confirmed the Rich hauntings were actually down to supernatural forces (if they did, this is probably not the first time you’d hear about it), the family claim they experienced strange phenomena for six years in the property. And while many of these experiences were portrayed in True Horror, there’s plenty the C4 show missed out – you can read the full story here.

True Horror continues 10pm C4, Thursday 26th April