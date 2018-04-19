Mark Hamill’s Big Bang Theory cameo broke star Miayim Balik

The Star Wars actor will appear in an upcoming episode of the hit sitcom

If you thought starring in the biggest TV show in the world might make you immune to the power of celebrity, think again – because when you meet your personal heroes, it’s impossible not to get a little starstruck.

Or so The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has found after meeting Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, recording a frenzied and excited video message describing his time visiting the set of the hit US comedy (he’s set to guest star in the series 11 finale.)

“I just met Mark Hamill and I thought I should record a video about it!” she said excitedly.

“Mark Hamill’s here! He’s here. He’s on our stage, he shook my hand….I can’t handle it! I can’t sorry….I thought I could keep it together, but I can’t!”

Trust us when we say that the words written above don’t QUITE portray the level of joy and excitement Bialik is clearly feeling in the video…

I can't handle it!!! I met @HamillHimself and recorded this because I was so overwhelmed. 🎉🤯🎉 Everything is great!! pic.twitter.com/FetJ1PjBLu — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 18, 2018

And her excitement was even greater when actually on set with the man himself.

Literally what happened when Kaley and I met @HamillHimself !!! Also I peed my pants. pic.twitter.com/kQQtiYLl9Z — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 18, 2018

As for Hamill himself, well, he was just happy to be involved in the fun.

As a lifelong nerd-I'm thrilled to be even a small part of @bigbangtheory– a show that's had #StarWars in its' DNA from Day 1. I had the same reaction meeting these 2 lovelies as @missmayim (fortunately for me I was wearing my #ESB #BactaBriefs at the time)😳 https://t.co/JEJ87gTvXZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 19, 2018

So there you have it – even celebrities get starstruck, especially when meeting a man from the Stars (or at the very least, their Wars). In a way, they’re just like us.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4