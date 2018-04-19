Accessibility Links

Read the heartwarming apology letter Barbara Bush wrote to Marge Simpson

America's First Lady had called The Simpsons "the dumbest thing I've ever seen" – upsetting Marge

The Simpsons - S26 Gallery - Marge Simpson TM and © 2013 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. Patent Pending.

Sometimes you just have to sort things out man to man – or rather, cartoon woman to First Lady.

In 1990 the US President’s wife Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92, caused a stir when she labelled The Simpsons “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen”.

But she later revised her opinion – after receiving a letter from Marge Simpson herself.

In the letter, Marge wrote that she was “deeply hurt” by the criticism of her family. She continued: “Heaven knows we’re far from perfect and, if truth be known, maybe just a wee bit short of normal; but as Dr Seuss says, a person is a person’.

The blue-haired mother-of-three added: “I always believed in my heart that we had a great deal in common. I hope there is some way out of this controversy.”

And it seems her letter worked.

Showrunner Al Jean has shared a transcript of the First Lady’s response, where Mrs Bush asked for Marge’s forgiveness and praised her “charming family”.

“I am looking at a picture of you, depicted on a plastic cup, with your blue hair filled with pink birds peeking out all over. Evidently, you and your charming family – Lisa, Homer, Bart and Maggie – are camping out. It is a nice family scene. Clearly you are setting a good example for the rest of the country.”

She added: “Please forgive a loose tongue.

“P.S. Homer looks like a handsome fella!”

