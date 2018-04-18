Accessibility Links

I want to make five series of Hard Sun, says writer Neil Cross

Are you ready for four more series after this one?

Hard Sun, the BBC apocalyptic crime thriller starring Agyness Deyn and Jim Sturgess, proved a tough watch in episode one with multiple stabbings, shootings and punch-ups.

But if you’re enjoying the drama – if “enjoying” is the right word – then prepare for the long haul.

The show’s writer Neil Cross tells RadioTimes.com that he has sketched out a five-series arc of the show – or what he jokingly calls a “Stanlinist five year plan” for future runs.

But he insists that he is not going to cheat viewers over the central premise that the world is on the brink of destruction because of a devastating solar event.

“I didn’t want to give myself a way out,” he says. “We end [series one] on a moment of revelation.”

Viewers are currently able to watch Hard Sun on Saturday nights on BBC1 – or the whole series which has been made available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC said there was still “no news” on whether a second series would be commissioned.

Hard Sun, BBC pic publicity, BD
